Morgan Stanley Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $14.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

