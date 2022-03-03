Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 531,339 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIRC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

