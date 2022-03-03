Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

MRNA opened at $147.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,513 shares of company stock valued at $65,089,871 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

