Morgan Stanley Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $18.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 914,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

