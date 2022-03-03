MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($197.75) to €178.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($248.31) to €232.00 ($260.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

