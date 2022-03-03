Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.10 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.