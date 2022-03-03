Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.