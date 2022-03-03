Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

