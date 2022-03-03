My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 1.4% This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.49 million and $934,805.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

