National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

