National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 402,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

