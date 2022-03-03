Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.11

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $9.72. Natuzzi shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 16,067 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

