Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.11

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $9.72. Natuzzi shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 16,067 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.79.
Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
