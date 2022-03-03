Needham & Company LLC Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

