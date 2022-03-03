Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 102.1% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.63. 279,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,639. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.