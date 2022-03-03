Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

