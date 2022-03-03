Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.45

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.45 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 198.70 ($2.67), with a volume of 78567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.70 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.57.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

