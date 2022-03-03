Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 15.21. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 12.91 and a one year high of 20.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares during the period.

