Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Invests $25.52 Million in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,515,000. Navitas Semiconductor accounts for 4.4% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 1.27% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 31,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,149. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

