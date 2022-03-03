NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47. NEXE Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

