NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 193,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,675. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

