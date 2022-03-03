NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 85,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,228,675 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

