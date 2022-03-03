NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 85,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,228,675 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.
The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
