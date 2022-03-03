NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.27. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.50 and a 52-week high of 15.60.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.43 per share, for a total transaction of 125,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.53 per share, with a total value of 120,768.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 372,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,204 in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

