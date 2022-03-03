NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6,512.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,512 ($87.37) and last traded at GBX 6,548 ($87.86), with a volume of 360832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,862 ($92.07).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($104.66) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($128.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($117.82).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,429 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,805.64. The stock has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 160 ($2.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.05) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($134,123.10). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.32) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,542.73).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.