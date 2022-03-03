NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.74 Million

Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $566.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,905. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

