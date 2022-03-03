Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 922.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.