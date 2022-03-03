Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

