Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $900,284.82 and approximately $97.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $10.02 or 0.00024185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00105169 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,807 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

