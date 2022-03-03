North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NAAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,856,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

