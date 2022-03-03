Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,342,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NECB stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 12,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

