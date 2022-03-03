Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.36 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $136.42. 271,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,977. Novanta has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novanta by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Novanta by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

