Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.29.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

