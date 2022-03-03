Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2022 earnings at $23.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.86.

NVAX stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Novavax by 12.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

