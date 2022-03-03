Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 311.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $725,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.