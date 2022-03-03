Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $100.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.