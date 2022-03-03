NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 463,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

