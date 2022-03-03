Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 234,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,881. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

