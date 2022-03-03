Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 234,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,881. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
