Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

