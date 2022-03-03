Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,187. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.