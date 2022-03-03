Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

