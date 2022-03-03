Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
