Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JLS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

