Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000.

JLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 18,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

