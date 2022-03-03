Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.