Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
