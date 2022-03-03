Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.

NYSE NNY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

