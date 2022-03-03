Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.
NYSE NNY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
