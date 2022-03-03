Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

