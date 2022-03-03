Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.