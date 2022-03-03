Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter.

JRS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,659. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

