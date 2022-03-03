Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
