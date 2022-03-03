Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $531,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

