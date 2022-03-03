Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

NYSE SPXX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

