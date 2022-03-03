Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.
NYSE SPXX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
