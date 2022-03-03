Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

