NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $160,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.04. 1,162,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,979,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $592.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

