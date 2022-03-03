NXM Hits One Day Volume of $60,624.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.12 or 0.00223827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $628.53 million and $60,624.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00034646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00104806 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,887,150 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,558 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

